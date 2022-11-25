On various weekends of the Formula 1 world championship, the top automotive series is often supported by other categories of cadet single-seaters, as well as another highly prestigious GT such as the Porsche Supercup. Entering the calendar for the first time in 1993, this season therefore represented the thirtieth wedding anniversary between the Circus and the German cars, with the latter traditionally battling it out a few hours before the green light comes on at the F1 GP.

Now, with its on-track activities in 2022, the Porsche Supercup has announced that it will continue its presence as a support series to F1 until 2030formalizing at the same time the eight European appointments which will start in May in Imola and end in September again in Italy, this time in Monza.

In addition, there will also be other individual national events valid for the Porsche Carrera Cup Japan and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia: “For over 30 years Porsche has been an important part of the Formula 1 weekend – he has declared Stefano DomenicaliPresident and Chief Executive Officer of F1 – I look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship by offering something special to our fans throughout the European season and beyond. It’s another sign of our growth and influence as a platform that big brands want to continue to expand their relationships with us and the potential there is for all of our partners.”

Satisfaction also expressed by Thomas LaudenbachVice-President of Porsche Motorsport: “The Porsche Supercup has been a fixture at certain Formula 1 weekends since 1993, and that’s not set to change – he added – both parties agreed to an eight-year contract extension. This underlines the great trust that Formula 1 places in our concept and in our team, today as in the last 30 years.”

Porsche Supercup 2023 calendar



DATE CIRCUIT 19-21 May 2023 Imola (Italy) 25-28 May 2023 Montecarlo June 30-July 2, 2023 Spielberg (Austria) 7-9 July 2023 Silverstone (Great Britain) 21-23 July 2023 Budapest (Hungary) 28-30 July 2023 Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) 25-27 August 2023 Zandvoort (Netherlands) 1-3 September 2023 Monza (Italy)