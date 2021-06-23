After the arrival of the hardcore GT3 and the GT3 with Touring Package, the 992 generation of the Porsche 911 is further expanded with the GTS. The well-known boxer engine hides in the stern, although the power of the 3 liter turbo petrol is increased to 480 hp. That is 30 hp more than the previous GTS and the current Carrera S. The maximum torque also increases by 20 Nm and is now 570 Nm. You can choose between the seven-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmission. The manual option lever is shortened by 10mm for a more direct shifting feel.

The Porsche 911 GTS is available as a Coupé, as a Cabriolet and as a Targa. Moreover, you have the choice between rear or four-wheel drive, only the Targa GTS comes with 4×4 anyway. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 3.3 seconds (for the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 4 Coupé with PDK).

Lightweight Design

The suspension of the Porsche 911 GTS benefits from the changes made by the development teams from Zuffenhausen for the more powerful Turbo and Turbo S. This includes the brakes and the wheels with central locking. The active PASM system and the sports exhaust are standard, optionally you can also order the GTS with the so-called Lightweight Design package. Then the Porsche 911 loses its back seat and you save 25 kilograms for the entire mass of the sports car.

You can recognize the Porsche 911 GTS by its black design keys: standard in satin black, optionally in glossy black. Then we are talking about the rims, the lip of the spoiler, the slats on the hood and – for the Targa – about the roll bar. The light blocks also get a darkened look with a specific GTS design. The Sport Design exterior package comes standard. Black also predominates on the inside, with the Race Tex mentioned microfibre as the dominant material. The interior comes with the GT sports steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package and the Sport Plus seats.

Prices and deliveries

The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS will be available from November 2021. The range starts from 144,631 euros for the Coupé, approximately 20,000 euros more than the Carrera S.