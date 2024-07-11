Second race of the year

There KTM announced that in the next Austrian GPscheduled for August 18th on the Red Bull Ring circuit, will return to racing for the second time this season Pol EspargaroThe Spaniard, who retired from full-time racing at the end of last year, had already competed in the Italian GP at Mugello this year, finishing the race in 17th position.

Since this year he has been a test driver for the Austrian company, his main objective, even more than the final result, will be to collect valuable datauseful for improving the bike during testing.

Espargaro’s words

“I’m ready to get back on track – declared the Spanish centaur – the Mugello weekend was special, but there is nothing more special than the Red Bull Ring. For the track, the location, the fans and the atmosphere and as much as this Grand Prix means to KTM, for me it is also a bit like a home race. I have good memories of fighting for the win there but, like in Italy, the goal will be to get on track with the KTM RC16 and continue our testing programWe will have some work to do, but I know that the Austrian GP will also be a lot of fun.“.