Sony has finally revealed the date and time of the Playstation Showcase, an event that will tell all the news coming from the company. It’s about next Wednesday, exactly on May 24thand the time is set for 22.00 (Italian time).

See you soon! PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023

The show will run slightly over an hour and will focus on games in development for PS5 And PSVR2. There will be previews of several new IPs from the Playstation Studiosas well as indie and third-party partner games.

Many i rumor that will now begin to circulate: for some time there has been talk of Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake, the long-awaited Spider-Man 2, but also unexpected games that could appear by surprise, or titles that have already launched some teasers and are just waiting for the right opportunity to reveal itself, like Mortal Kombat.