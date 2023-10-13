It’s official! ‘Pedro, el Escamoso 2’ will arrive Disney Plus in 2024. On October 12, through its social networks, the streaming platform confirmed the launch of the highly anticipated sequel and revealed a first look in video format. In this progress, Miguel Varoni moves his hips to the rhythm of the unforgettable song ‘Pirulino’ as he did 20 years ago, when the funny story of the womanizer Pedro Coral Tavera in the original Colombian soap opera was broadcast on TV.

First preview of ‘Pedro, el Escamoso 2’

When is ‘Pedro, el Escamoso 2’ released?

Like the first season, ‘Peter, the Scaly 2’ It will be a Caracol TV production. Due to the Colombian channel’s alliance with Disney Plus, the second season of ‘Pedro, el Escamoso’ will be available to the public on the aforementioned streaming platform. As mentioned above, the premiere has been confirmed for 2024. The exact date is yet to be announced.

It is important to add that not only the actor Miguel Varoni returns as the protagonist, but the creative team of the original production also resumes its functions, including the writer Luis Felipe Salamanca.

What will ‘Pedro, el Escamoso 2’ be about?

The story in the sequel ‘Pedro, el Escamoso’ will be set 20 years later in the timeline of the original soap opera. According to reports, after two decades living abroad, Pedro Coral Tavera will return to his native Colombia and will face not only a totally different environment, but also the fact that his son has changed. This will be how, using his unique charisma, he will try to regain the love of his first-born son.