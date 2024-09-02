There Yamaha is continuing its 2024 season, but in the meantime it is also ready to open a new chapter in its history in the MotoGP. The confirmation came directly from a press release from the Japanese company, which announced the name of the one who will replace Lin Jarvis from 2025 in the role of new Managing DirectorThe British manager, after 26 years of experience, had already made official his decision to retire at the end of this championship, with Yamaha opting for the internal solution by promoting the Italian Paul Pavesi.

Already Marketing and Motorsport Director of Yamaha Motor Europe for the last 11 years (a role previously held by Jarvis himself, who will continue as Senior Advisor), for Pavesio it will be a debut in MotoGP. However, under his direction, Yamaha has still achieved successes in other motorsport categories such as EWC and MXGP, but also and above all in Superbike.

Following the words of Takahiro SumiGeneral Manager of the Sports Development Division: “On a personal basis and on behalf of Yamaha, I would like to thank Lin for his dedication and achievements over the past 26 years.. His commitment, diligence and leadership have been instrumental in Yamaha’s success in MotoGP and I am delighted that we will have access to his knowledge and experience in the future. Lin will be succeeded as CEO by Paolo Pavesio, who brings with him a wealth of experience from Yamaha Motor Europe where, as Marketing and Motorsport Director, he led Yamaha teams to world titles in WorldSBK, EWC and MXGP. I look forward to welcoming Paolo to Yamaha Motor Racing in January and, under his leadership, I am confident that Yamaha can secure the future success in MotoGP that we all aspire to.”