After a year and a half, Ozan Kabak is leaving FC Schalke again. The 20-year-old defender joins the on Deadline Day Liverpool FC who initially lends Kabak until the end of the season for a fee of three million euros and has a purchase option in the summer.
As the end of the transfer period approached, Ozan Kabak’s departure became less likely. But on Deadline Day, Liverpool FC pulled out all the stops to sign the Turks – with success! The S04 agreed to a loan deal including a purchase option. According to kicker the transfer fee to be paid in the summer is 23 million euros, the picture reports even 30 million euros. The English have not agreed to the expected purchase obligation.
As a replacement for Kabak, Royal Blue will soon introduce Shkodran Mustafi, who will prematurely terminate his contract with Arsenal FC.