What had become an open secret in recent weeks has come true. PSG is clear that they do not have Kylian Mbappé for next season, but his transfer is still on ”Stand By”, so from Paris they have not sat idly by and have taken a step forward with the French winger of FC Barcelona. Ousmane will be trained by Luis Enrique next season. The operation benefits both the Barcelona club and the Parisian team.
The priority for Dembélé has always been to leave Barcelona well, the club for which he paid almost 140 million euros in his day when he was still a member of the ranks of Borussia Dortmund. From the first moment the player’s intention was to stay in Barcelona, he repeated it on numerous occasions, but PSG’s offer benefited both the player and the entity, since the economic problems that still exist in Can Barca continue to greatly affect the structure of the club . Soccer players like Gundogan have not yet been able to be registered in LaLiga.
Ousmane did not want to sign with PSG beforehand so that the Barça team can get more money. Let’s remember that if he left before July 31, the player’s termination clause was €50M, where half would go to the club, and the other half to the player himself. But this has not been the case, the mosquito has always looked out for the good of both parties. His last feat as a blaugrana could have been the pre-season match against Real Madrid in the United States, something similar to what happened with Neymar in 2017. Finally, the memory that will remain for Ousmane’s fans was a footballer who had a lot of potential , but did not finish exploiting it due to injuries.
