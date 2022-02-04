The school Williams has a new ‘pupil’. Jack Aitken, Roy Nissany, Logan Sargeant and Jamie Chadwick have just joined Zak O’Sullivan. The 16-year-old of Irish origin is one of the most prominent talents in European motorsport and has just conquered the title in GB3, British Formula 3, also making his debut in the category and inflicting a gap of 164 points per second in the standings. O’Sullivan will be involved on the track and in the factory, where he will lead the work on the simulator and provide important feedback for the new Williams, which will be unveiled in the coming days. O’Sullivan will also compete in the championship of Formula 3 with the team Carlin (with whom he has been collaborating since 2020), who therefore announced the first of the three drivers for the 2022 season.

“I am honored to have been selected as a Williams Racing Academy driver. This is an incredible opportunity and I cannot thank Jost Capito and the whole team enough for their faith in me. Williams is one of the most successful and most respected teams in Formula 1, and welcomed some of the sport’s greatest talents. I am so happy to continue my relationship with Carlin and I will be racing with them this season. This will be my third year of working with the team, I can’t wait to face the challenge“Commented O’Sullivan.