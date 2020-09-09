Fuenlabrada has introduced the hiring of Óscar Pinchi (A Coruña, January 17, 1996) for one season. The expert playmaker arrives at Torres on mortgage from Extremadura after the Mosquera group’s relegation. A signing on monitor a number of days in the past, regardless of the curiosity of different golf equipment, however which till at this time wouldn’t have been made official. The attacker can occupy any place within the rival’s three-quarter zone and might even act as a second striker as a result of his traits: quick, technical and with good associative soccer.

Pinchi,raised within the quarry of Deportivo, signed for Extremadura within the 2020/21 season after passing by Atlético de Madrid B and the aforementioned Galician group. With these two groups, the midfielder scored 15 objectives in 60 video games in 2ªB. A not inconsiderable determine with the complexity of the bronze class for such a younger participant.

Nevertheless, the bounce to the professionals didn’t weigh on the playmaker. This season he has had a outstanding stage in Extremadura regardless of the decline, enjoying 2,271 minutes unfold over 38 of the 42 Liga SmartBank video games wherein he has scored 5 objectives and given 5 assists.

On this manner, the Fuenlabrada sports activities administration places of work ought to, in principle, shut the hiring of the bands and the playmaker with the arrival of Mula, Tamayo, Feuillassier, Kanté and Pinchi. Now eyes are on hiring a middle ahead, a midfielder and a middle again.