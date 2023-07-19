FC Barcelona continues to improve its squad in the transfer market within the situation it is going through. Although it is known that they cannot make millionaire investments, the reality is that at the moment the arrival of Gundogan at zero cost is one of the best signings so far this summer. A seasoned footballer, who comes from winning everything with Manchester City and who fits perfectly with Xavi Hernández’s style of play. But it’s not just that.
Laporta already made it clear a few days ago that they still had to reinforce the core. The departure of Busquets is a very strong stick within Can Barsa, because there is no footballer on the market with his characteristics, nor have they created one within the Masía who has his abilities, so after thinking about Kimmich, in Amrabat , in Zubimendi, or in Parejo, the chosen one is Oriol Romeu…
The Barcelona group has communicated through its official channels the return of the midfielder, from Girona, for the next three seasons. In this way, Oriol Romeu has become the fourth reinforcement of FC Barcelona in this transfer market after the arrivals of
Gundogan, Íñigo Martínez and Vítor Roque.
Last season he was one of the best midfielders in LaLiga and he arrives at Barcelona for an amount close to 5 million euros. The signing has been closed as soon as possible at the beginning of this week because the culé team will head to the United States today Wednesday to start their preseason, where the first Clásico of the year will be played.
Barcelona, within what is possible, has strengthened its squad well in the absence of yet finding a guaranteed right-back, as Koundé has repeatedly made it clear that he does not want to play in that area. The option of Joao Cancelo in the form of a loan would be a dream for all the fans, but his high profile makes things very complicated… There is still a lot of market left and anything can happen.
