Although municipal authorities insist that the official vehicles They are not used as private individuals by public servants, this has become clear that many use them as if they were their own, because even on Sundays they use them to walk around the city or go to watch baseball games on the fields in the area. municipal capital and also in various communities. Yesterday, a citizen showed on social networks how a City Hall employee parked however he wanted in a well-known ice cream shop, because apart from obstructing the sidewalk, he did so in the opposite direction. But yes, traffic never showed up there to apply the infraction. According to Mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero, this will not be allowed in his government, but it has already been seen that it can be done. Now the question is, what would have happened if that mistake was committed by an ordinary citizen? Surely the sanction would have been applied immediately.

Entering the ordinary period in the State Congress will review the public accounts of the town councils for its approval or disapproval in what corresponds to fiscal year 2022, and where, by the way, Guasave’s exceeded 100 observations, and many of them cannot be resolved, so it will be interesting to know the analysis that legislators make of it. From the outset it was known that the administration of Martin Ahumada Quintero They observed all the works that were left pending by their predecessors and had to be closed in December 2021, since this government paid for them without inspecting them, since they were not completed. These works are supposed to be paid in stages and according to the progress and what is stipulated in the contract, but for some reason this government only liquidated them, without reviewing them, so the Superior State Audit He delegated that failure to them, since those who left left them paid for as far as the progress was going at that time.

The deputy guasavense Alba Virgen Montes Álvarez lamented the poor state in which the electrical installations of many schools in the state, and surely brought the fact up when seeing how in Guasave and Sinaloa municipality In the last two weeks they have been taking over the schools, considering it inhumane for students to learn under these adverse conditions. The PAS legislator assures that more than 50 percent of the schools in the entity have these types of problems, but that the most unfortunate thing was that the secretary of Public education In the state, Graciela Domínguez Nava, will not have a diagnosis of this, which suggests that the takeovers of schools due to this failure will continue.

It seems that Juan de Anda Mata He will only be dispatching for the time being as secretary of the City Council, after the ‘resignation’ of Daniel Hibraim López Armenta in charge last week. The name of Roberto Meza Cruz He continues to sound strong to take charge of that area and see if he manages to finish what is left for this government, because as has already been said, no one is safe in the City Council Secretariat.