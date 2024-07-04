Predicted hit

The least hidden secret of the pyrotechnic 2024 driver market has now become official: Ollie Bearmana young English talent from the Ferrari Academy, who made his F1 debut this year with the Maranello team, taking Carlos Sainz’s place in the Saudi Arabian GP, will race next year with the Haas team.

As expected, the American team will ‘take charge’ of the development of the class of 2005who is having an up-and-down season in F2 this year alongside Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the Prema team. The agreement between the team managed by Ayao Komatsu and Bearman is multi-yearFor Haas, this is the first driver confirmed for next season, after the departure of Nico Hulkenberg who will join Sauber/Audi.

Bearman’s Satisfaction

“It’s hard to put into words how much this means to me. – Bearman said, commenting on the agreement just reached – Being able to say out loud that I will be a Formula 1 driver for Haas makes me immensely proud. To be one of the very few people who can do what they dreamed of as children is something truly incredible. To Gene [Haas, proprietario del team]in Ayao [Komatsu, Team Principal della Haas] and to all the team employees I say thank you for believing in me and trusting me. I have loved working with everyone since the first time we met in Mexico [per un turno di FP1] and I can’t wait to enjoy this moment with them. To everyone at Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy: I simply wouldn’t be here without you.. I thank you for preparing me since F4 for this incredible opportunity and I know I will give it my all“.

Komatsu’s comment

Haas Komatsu team principal added: “It is exciting to be able to give a talented young driver like Oliver Bearman his first full-time seat in Formula 1. Under the guidance of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy he has become an incredibly mature driver. and the world saw it first-hand when he was called up at the last minute to compete in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Oliver has proven that he is more than ready for the task and we have seen it ourselves by racing him in the Haas FP1 sessions over the past two seasons. We look forward to helping him develop further as a driver and reaping the benefits of his talent, both inside and outside the car. Oliver is a fantastic guy and is a very welcome addition to the team when he joins us for the FP1 weekends. Now that we know the relationship is going to be a long-term one, it is a positive thing for all concerned.“.