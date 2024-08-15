A Japanese in America

The American team Trackhouse has completed its line-up for next season. In addition to the already certified confirmation of Raul Fernandezin fact, it arrived today the official announcement of the hiring of the Japanese Ai Oguracurrently second in the Moto2 championship standings.

THE rumors about this transfer there had been no shortage of them in the past weeks and finally the confirmation of the ‘betrayal’ by the 23 year old Kiyose of the Honda ‘family’ arrived.

Two-year deal and young team

Ogura has signed a two-year agreement which will therefore tie him until the end of 2026 to the American team that entered the top-class this year and is an Aprilia customer. Precisely to testify the increasingly close relationship between Justin Marks’ team and the Noale manufacturer the Fernandez-Ogura duo will have two official bikes at their disposal from the first race of next seasonThis is an important step forward considering that this year Fernandez instead raced the entire first half of the championship with an RS-GP23, before obtaining the ‘updated’ version.

With the hiring of Ogura, the star-spangled team – which in America is among the protagonists of the NASCAR championship – confirms a strong vocation towards emerging talents. In fact, the two Trackhouse drivers will both be just 24 years old next year.