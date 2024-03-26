Abdullah Abu Deif (Aden, Cairo)

Majid Al-Fadael, Undersecretary of the Yemeni Human Rights Commission and official of the Prisoner Exchange Committee in the legitimate government, revealed that the Houthi group has increased the arrests of civilians during the recent period, especially during the month of Ramadan, with thousands being subjected to hardship in their livelihood due to successive Houthi attacks on trade routes in The Red Sea, disrupting the movement of navigation and cargo ships.

Al-Fadael explained to Al-Ittihad that a new meeting was supposed to be held in Geneva to resolve the problem of prisoners and detainees, and at the last minute it was canceled due to clear intransigence from Al-Houthi, who presented weak arguments related to the Gaza war, pointing out that the second round was scheduled to be held in Jordan, but the group backed down. In the last moments after booking flight tickets and completing logistical arrangements.

While it was expected that some closed roads in Yemen would be opened during the month of Ramadan, the representative of the Human Rights Commission revealed that the Houthi group “created excuses and fears, and set impossible conditions in light of its ongoing violations and refused to open the roads to lift the siege on Taiz,” adding that thousands of fishermen in Hodeidah Governorate In western Yemen, they lost their sources of income due to Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, which places the Yemeni people in a large prison under Houthi authority.

Al-Fadayl accused the Houthi group of trying to exploit the events taking place in Gaza, and using them as a political and media tool to bid on this important humanitarian file, calling for more international pressure during the coming period on the group to resolve the issue of Yemeni prisoners, and to put an end to the kidnappings and forced detention that have been ongoing for a long time.

The Yemeni official added that the legitimate government has repeatedly affirmed its full support for the Palestinian cause so that the situation is not exploited, and at the same time condemning the Houthi actions in the Red Sea. Therefore, Yemen is with Palestine and no one can outdo the Yemeni people with regard to the Palestinian issue.

Last April, the Yemeni government and the Houthi group implemented an exchange deal that included about 900 prisoners and detainees from both sides, through the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations, after bilateral negotiations in Switzerland.

During consultations in Sweden in 2018, the two parties presented lists of more than 15,000 prisoners, detainees, and abductees, but no accurate official count of the numbers is available after this date.