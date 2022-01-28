Leganés has made official late in the afternoon the signing of the returned Allan Nyom, 33-year-old Cameroonian defender who arrives from Getafe after having terminated his contract with the azulones. The club has carried out this incorporation despite to the strong social rejection caused by the news revealed by AS of the negotiation between both parties after the defender contemptuously celebrated a goal scored against the pepinero team (to which he belonged in 18-19) in a derby with Getafe.

Precisely that goal has been the protagonist of the official announcement of the club. In a video distributed on the club’s social networks, Nyom has apologized to the fans for what happened after that goal and has promised to work in the field to restore the damage it could cause with a celebration that, in the last 24 hours, has brought a lot of queues.

With his signing, Leganés compensates for a defense diminished by Bruno’s injury, who will be released by the club after he has to undergo surgery to solve his kneecap problems. Nyom can act as a full-back or central defender, which will also allow Bustinza to alternate between the axis of the defense or the right-hand side. Throughout the season, Leganés’ right-back has been a position that has also suffered from inconsistent performance. In Butarque they hope that the Cameroonian will help improve both positions.

Nyom will train tomorrow with his new teammates and He could even debut on the list to play against Alcorcón in the regional duel on Sunday (2:00 p.m.). Today he will give a press conference to explain his signing for the pepineros together with the sports director, Txema Indias, in an appearance in which he will delve into the reasons for a signing that, waiting south of the capital, stops raising dust and focuses in helping the Blue and Whites to climb positions in the table.