The adventure of ends after just one championship Norman Born at the wheel of the team Andretti Globalwhere he arrived last year from Nissan to replace André Lotterer. The official announcement came directly from the American team, which announced its separation from the French driver with a short statement: “A big thank you to Norman Nato for his time in our red and white car this season – it reads – Norman has been a great asset to the team over the past year and we are grateful for his efforts and commitment. We would like to wish Norman all the best for the future.”

In his four seasons in Formula E, Nato has competed in four different teams. After his debut in 2020-21 with Venturi, the Frenchman then continued with Jaguar, Nissan and Andretti, concluding a championship that proved disappointing in terms of results: 14th in the overall standings and with 47 points obtained, Nato conquered only one podium in Shanghaiwhen he finished in 3rd place.

For the moment, at least according to the latest rumours, Nato has already started negotiations with various teams to continue his experience in Formula E while waiting for season 11, but the most likely hypothesis remains that of an exit from the top electric open-wheel series for focus on the WECa championship in which he is already involved with the Porsche 963 of the Jota team. At the same time, Andretti should instead announce in the next few days the name of the one who will replace Nato as Jake Dennis’ new teammate. The strongest candidate seems to be Nico Mullerwho in turn severed ties with the ABT Cupra team.