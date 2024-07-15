Damn kazka

It arrives in the middle of the summer break for MotoGP news that overturns – albeit in a small part – the world championship calendar for the 2024 season. In fact, through a short official note, FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports have communicated that the GP of Kazakhstan – already cancelled last year, postponed for the first time this season and then moved up again as a ‘stopgap’ to cover the cancellation of the Indian GP – has been definitively eliminated from this year’s world championship programme.

The official motivation is linked to the “operational and logistical problems arising from previous floods that hit the region and made it impossible to hold the event in 2024“.

However, for the sake of completeness, it should be underlined that Logistical and organizational problems have always plagued the hypothetical holding of the Kazakhstan GP since the first announcement of its entry into the calendar – regardless of the floods – thanks to the area difficult to reach due to location and infrastructure.

Misano, what a double!

Instead of the Kazakh race, on the weekend of September 20-22, the MotoGP will return to Misano insteadwhere the traditional round of 6-8 September is already scheduled. At this point the GP at the beginning of the month will maintain the name of San Marino Grand Prix, while the ‘new’ appointment on September 22nd will be called the Emilia-Romagna GPto.

“MotoGP is thrilled to stage a second event at the iconic Adriatic venue – we read in the official press release – offering the passionate Italian public yet another opportunity to see the world’s most exciting sport in action. The Italian GP earlier this season was the second-highest-attended Grand Prix ever at the venue, and tickets for the San Marino GP, MotoGP’s first visit to Misano this season, are set to sell out soon“.