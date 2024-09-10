Newey-Aston Martin Announcement

After months of rumors, confirmations, denials and twists, the soap opera has finally had its last episode. This time without any major surprises on the progress of the negotiations, after the last plot twist: starting next spring, and therefore once the period of gardening leaves with Red Bull, Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin F1 in the role of shareholder And technical managing partnerThe official announcement was made by Lawrence Stroll’s team, who had already planned a press conference for days to announce the positive conclusion of negotiations with the English design genius.

With Honda from 2026

Adrian Newey, who is the most successful engineer in the history of Formula 1, has signed a pharaonic contract with Aston Martin. He will be one of the sharpest weapons of the British team for the development of the 2026 car – the first of the technical revolution that will accompany the debut of the new power units – driving a real dream team of super technicians. A agreement that will allow him to continue the successful partnership with Honda: the Japanese manufacturer, which has pushed Verstappen’s Red Bull to series triumphs in the current era of ground effect and Venturi channels, will in fact leave the Milton Keynes team at the end of next season to join Aston Martin exclusively from 2026.

Newey chooses Alonso (and Stroll)

The agreement with Stroll’s team thus puts an end to the rumours about Newey’s future, allowing him to overcome one of the three regrets he himself had admitted to having at this point in his long and victorious career: that of never having worked with Fernando AlonsoThe other two, linked to Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, seem destined to remain so despite the fact that the 65 year old English engineer was, at a certain point in the year, very close to tying himself to the Maranello team.