There weren’t many doubts, but now it’s official: no derby for Ismael Bennacer, with Pioli who will be forced to think of alternatives (Pobega, Krunic or Vranckx) if he confirms the 4-3-2-1 for the midfielder who will join Tonali in the extremely delicate match against Inter on Sunday evening, which sees the Rossoneri returning from three defeats (0-3 with the Nerazzurri in the Super Cup, 0-4 in Rome with Lazio and 2-5 at home with Sassuolo).