Although it seems that magazines are a thing of the past, there are still companies that try to keep this format alive, and one of these is Nintendo. Since 2022, the Big N has published a special magazine every summer, and 2024 was no exception. While this material is usually available in Japanese, On this occasion we also find an English version.

Recently, Nintendo shared the 2024 edition of its annual summer magazinewhere we take a look at the company’s latest games, as well as some major releases for the rest of the year. Here we find a character guide for Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, an explanation of the costumes in Princess Peach: Showtime!an interview with those responsible for the music of Splatoon 3and much more.

The feature pages of Nintendo Magazine 2024 Summer Issue (Digital version) are also available in English.https://t.co/0QJhWiQEPZhttps://t.co/0QJhWiQEPZ — Nintendo Switch (@Nintendo) July 12, 2024

While the Japanese edition has 84 pages with all kinds of information, The English version only offers us 54 pages. Even with this reduction, it is interesting to see an effort to give all fans the opportunity to enjoy the most important content of this annual magazine. Along with this, we can see Luigi on the cover, surely to celebrate the recent release of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.

If you want to read the English version of Nintendo Magazine, you can do so here. Now we just have to wait until next year to find out which character will appear on the cover. In 2022 we saw Kirby, followed by Link in 2023, and now Luigi in 2024. In related topics, Nintendo shares more details about EmiusSimilarly, the Switch is already Nintendo’s longest-running console.

Author’s Note:

This is a must read for all fans. While it’s a shame that the magazine is only available in digital format, and that the English version has less content compared to the Japanese edition, this is still a very interesting piece of material that is worth checking out.

Via: Nintendo