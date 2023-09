Now it’s official. Nico Gonzalez, Fiorentina’s number 10, has signed a contract extension that will tie him to the Viola club until 2028

Now it’s official. Nico Gonzalez, Fiorentina’s number 10, has signed a contract extension that will tie him to the Viola club until 2028. The fixed salary portion will be 2.5 million. Fiorentina published the shots of the signing on social media: