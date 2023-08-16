Arab football is being the great protagonist in this transfer market due to the large number of stars that are signing and the latest to join is Neymar.
The player did not count for PSG, so both Luis Enrique and the sports director, Luis Campos, made it known to him, and in Paris they have been looking for an outlet for him that they have finally ended up finding in Saudi Araba, and it seems that with a happy ending for all three parts.
Al Hilal and PSG have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player they sign for the next two seasons. The transfer has been set at 90 million euros, this being the most expensive sale in the history of the French club. Neymar arrives at the Saudi club until 2025 and will earn around 100 million euros for each of the two seasons that he has just signed.
The Brazilian was precisely the most expensive signing in the history of football after PSG paid in the summer of 2017 the 222 million of its termination clause, but the one formed in Santos never lived up to expectations and in Paris they have ended up getting tired of it.
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
goals
|
assists
|
league 1
|
twenty
|
13
|
eleven
|
Champions League
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
French Cup
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
French Super Cup
|
1
|
2
|
0
How many titles has Neymar won with PSG?
Since he arrived at PSG in 2017, Neymar has won a total of 14 titles with the French team, all of them national. PSG’s great goal, which was to win the Champions League, could not come true while the Brazilian was in their ranks.
|
Competition
|
Number of titles
|
Years
|
league 1
|
5
|
2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023
|
French League Cup
|
2
|
2018, 2020
|
French Cup
|
3
|
2018, 2020, 2021
|
French Super Cup
|
4
|
2018, 2019, 2020, 2022
