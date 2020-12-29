After FC Schalke he also fires FSV Mainz his coach for the second time this season! As announced, Jan-Moritz Lichte has to vacate his chair. Before that, the 05er already had separated from sports director Rouven Schröderwho is now being replaced by Christian Heidel and Martin Schmidt.
Lichte, who had worked as an assistant coach in Mainz since 2017, had only taken over the coaching position from Achim Beierlorzer at the end of September, but was unable to get the Mainz team back on track. Under his leadership, the FSV only scored six points from eleven games, most recently there were two 0: 1 defeats against Cologne and Bremen, who are also in the lower part of the table. The distance to a non-relegation place is already five points, only the disastrous FC Schalke is even worse than the FSV.
According to information from Sport1 Former Mainz professional Bo Svensson is considered the preferred candidate for the Lichte successor. The Dane was active for the FSV from 2007 to 2014 and after his career he was the head coach of various junior teams of the 05er. Svensson has been looking after FC Liefering from Austria since 2019. The picture-Zeitung brings the former Schalke Domenico Tedesco into play, who is under contract with Spartak Moscow until the summer.
