A step forward in the field of sustainability

The Malaysian Grand Prix has the official title sponsor Petronas, a well-known oil company based in the capital Kuala Lumpur which boasts high profile technical partnerships in both the world of two and four wheels. This weekend’s event in Sepang was therefore the ideal opportunity to be able to officially announce, together with Dornaa big novelty scheduled starting from upcoming seasons of Moto2 and Moto3.

Less and less carbon

From 2024, both classes will use a sustainable fuel developed by Petronas itself, thus joining the MotoGP in the project towards a zero-carbon future. Specifically, the Moto2 and Moto3 teams will have fuel available Primax Pro-Race M2consisting of at least 40% non-fossil biofuel. With this step, Petronas is approaching the next program which involves the supply of 100% sustainable fuels by 2027thus starting the new era characterized by the total absence of carbon emissions.

Petronas’ commitment

A step forward as commented by Datin Anita Azrina Abdul AzizSenior General Manager of Petronas: “I am proud to see the partnership with Dorna Sports continue to evolve as we work together towards a lower carbon future for sport – he has declared – for Petronas, the development of sustainable fuels is key to unlocking new opportunities, as we seek to redefine ourselves in the face of this energy transition. This milestone highlights the shared commitment of Petronas and Dorna Sports to create a path to a lower carbon future and, together with our partners, we will continue to push the boundaries with our Fluid Technology Solutions.”

A new chapter

The CEO of Dorna Sport also spoke about this new chapter, Carmelo Ezpeleta: “2024 marks the beginning of a new era for motorcycling Grands Prix, as we take the first step towards a new global era of zero-carbon fuels – he added – working with a world-leading partner like Petronas to make this a reality in Moto2 and Moto3 is fantastic for us, as it ensures that both classes continue to have incredible performance whilst at the same time using at least 40% non-fossil fuel , using the paddock as a testing ground before these technologies reach real customers on the road. This is also our ethos: MotoGP is the pinnacle of two wheels and our sport drives innovation from the top. Working with Petronas, we are confident that Moto2 and Moto3 will continue to do just that from 2024 onwards.”