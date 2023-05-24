BMW has presented the new 5 Series, including the i5.

Petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid or fully electric? BMW gives its buyers freedom in the powertrain. We first saw that with the 4 Series, later the 7 Series and now it’s the turn of the new 5 Series. With the introduction of the new 5 Series Sedan (later also as a Touring!), the brand also immediately introduces the i5. The first fully electric 5 Series.

Sizes and exterior

Don’t be fooled by the appearance of the model. The new design language, with improved aerodynamics, makes the car appear smaller. Nothing is less true. The new BMW 5 Series is 97mm longer compared to the outgoing series. In total, the new Fünfer measures 5,060 meters in length. With 1.90 meters, it is also 32 mm wider. To round it all off, the new 5 is also 36 mm higher with a height of 1.51 meters. The wheelbase has increased by 20 mm and is now 2.99 meters.

You will not easily confuse the new with the car. In any case, you have been spared a huge grille party. In that respect, the 5 Series, as one of the few modern models from BMW, has remained traditional. If you want a fair, you can still do that. Optional on the new 5 Series you can get ‘Iconic Glow’ kidney grille lighting. Nice word for hangman.

In terms of packages, the choice is not too bad. You can optionally go for the M Sport package or the M Sport package Pro. So you will not experience any choice stress in that area.

Interior

The modernization of the BMW 5 Series has been extended to the interior. Whether that is always an improvement is another matter, of course. The fact that we already know from other modern BMW models can now be found in the new 5. A screen with the name BMW Curved Display forms an important element of the interior. It consists of a 12.3 inch Information Display and a 14.9 inch Touch Control Display.

Although there are still a number of physical buttons (fortunately!) to be found in the interior, digitization has also struck here. The traditionally set function buttons (1 to 8) have disappeared. I hear the traditional BMW driver sigh. Its a shame, but there is nothing to do about it.

There are a number of striking things in the interior. The flattened steering wheel (á la Audi) offers haptic feedback and the transmission lever is also new. There is also lighting in the interior over the entire dashboard and in the doors. The latter is standard on the new BMW 5 Series.

If you like to sit on dead animals, this news is not so pleasant for you. Every 5 Series is equipped with a fully vegan interior as standard. Both the steering wheel and the seats are made of durable materials. You will not find real leather as standard. You can always save for BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery.

BMW i5

As you could read in the intro, there is quite a lot to choose from with the new BMW 5 Series. Let’s start with the all-electric variant, the i5. That starts with the i5 eDrive40. You then have a 340 hp electric car with 430 Nm of torque. This provisional slip-on sprints to 100 in six seconds. The top speed is 193 km/h. This EV has only rear-wheel drive. As befits a real BMW of course

The top model is the i5 M60 xDrive. With 601 hp, 820 Nm of torque and four-wheel drive, this is a fast limo. In 3.8 seconds you are on the hundred. For that rapid acceleration, you must have set the Sport Boost or M Launch Control again. The top speed is limited to 230 km/h.

The i5 has a battery pack with a net capacity of 81.2 kWh. In the case of the i5 eDrive40, BMW communicates a range of 477-582 kilometers WLTP. The M60 xDrive travels 455 to 516 km on a full battery.

AC charging is at 11 kW, optionally at 22 kW. The latter is standard on the M60 xDrive. You can charge with a maximum of 205 kW on the fast charger. The battery is thus charged from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. A first on the i5 is the Plug & Charge function. With this feature, the car can charge at public charging stations without a charge card. The car arranges the payment itself by registering the charging session.

Other engines and performance

Then the ‘ordinary’ BMW 5 Series. The Dutch range currently consists of a 520i (208 hp), 520d (197 hp) and 520d xDrive. Indeed, no six-cylinder petrol engine (yet).

Two more plug-in hybrid models will follow later. Diesel drivers who want at least six cylinders must be patient for a year. A six-in-line diesel engine will follow in 2024. In the same year, a new variant of the i5 with four-wheel drive will also be launched.

Prices

Prices of the new BMW 5 Series and i5 are listed below. The i5 eDrive40 Sedan is available from 999 euros per month mobility services, or 1,399 euros per month for the i5 M60. That is based on 60 months and 10,000 kilometers per year.

Fashion model: Price: 520i Saloon €65,081 520d Sedan €74,002 520d xDrive Sedan €79,340 i5 eDrive40 Sedan €77,572 i5 M60xDrive €108,427

Prices competition

The BMW 5 Series will compete with Audi, Mercedes and Tesla, among others. This is how the competition stands in terms of price.

Fashion model: Price: Audi A6 Saloon €67,143 Mercedes E class € 60,348 (not current) Mercedes EQE Limousine €79,971 Tesla Model S €107,490

This article Official: new BMW 5 Series and i5 (up to 601 hp) appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Official #BMW #Series