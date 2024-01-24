Official Name AlphaTauri official (and confusing!)

Finally we know what the new official name of AlphaTauri is. It's not a handy name, you know.

It has been a while since no new Formula 1 drivers joined or left in the transition to the new season. However, there are new team bosses or existing teams are given a new name. In the case of AlphaTauri it concerns both.

It was already known that Franz Tost would not return after 2023. In addition, AlphaTauri will receive a new name. The sponsorship deal with AlphaTauri (a Red Bull clothing brand) has ended and a new form of sponsorship has been found. That sponsorship deal is so comprehensive that… the name of the team changes.

Confusing

The name is, um, extremely confusing. From 2024, the AlphaTauri team will be called: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team. Look ladies and gentlemen with the red trousers: that really doesn't look good. Now Visa (credit card company) doesn't sound like something you associate with cash, but that's what their app is for. Or something.

AlphaTauri started out in 1979 as the Minardi team, founded by Giancarlo Minardi. From 1980 to 1984 it was a Formula 2 team, in 1985 Minardi switched to Formula 1. The team was much better than many other private teams in that period, but could never advance to the sub-top.

Paul Stoddart took over Minardi for a pittance in 2001, on the condition that the factory in Faenza (Italy) would remain. Giancarlo Minardi wanted all employees to be assured of a job. Special: the team has had many Dutch drivers: Jos Verstappen, Christijan Albers, Harald Droomdos (all three Minardi), Max Verstappen (Toro Rosso) and Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri).

Official name AlphaTauri

So although the official name is Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team, don't worry. No one will say Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team. No, instead of Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team, the call sign is simply 'Racing Bulls'. That doesn't sound very different. Just like after all the renovations my new aunt is still called Henk. Or something.

The two drivers of Visa Cash APP RB Formula Team are Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo. The management is now in the hands of . We are very curious to see if it will work out. Last season was pretty disastrous, ie.

