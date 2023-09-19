Honda, Nakagami confirmed

Time for announcements in MotoGP. Yesterday the confirmation of Franco Morbidelli in Prima Pramac Racing for the 2024 season arrived, now another piece arrives: Takaaki Nakagami he will race in LCR Honda next season. In truth, this is an obvious officiality, considering how the Japanese is now the flagship rider of Lucio Cecchinello’s team and of Honda itself, with which the collaboration in MotoGP began in 2018.

The Honda press release

“LCR Honda Idemitsu is proud to announce the renewal of Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami for the 2024 season. Thirty-one years old, he made his debut in MotoGP with LCR Honda Idemitsu and worked tirelessly to achieve the best in every season. He is one of the riders who knows Honda best. Given his experience, the team and HRC have decided to continue developing the bike and fight for the important positions together with him. In the seasons spent together, Nakagami confirmed his qualities with commitment and fighting spirit, adhering perfectly to the LCR philosophy“, reads the Honda press release.

Nakagami’s words

“LCR is part of my family. I’m excited to be with them for another season. I also want to thank HRC for the opportunity. We are in tune, we will work hard, even more than before, to be ready for the future“, these are the words of the pilot.

Cecchinello’s words

“I am proud to be able to count on Takaaki Nakagami for another year“, commented team principal Lucio Cecchinello. “He is a fast rider and can achieve good results. Together with HRC we believe that we need to continue pushing together. He is one of the guys with the most experience on this bike. We will give our best to fight for the positions we are aiming for“.