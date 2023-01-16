Waiting for the start of the 2023 world championship, the Honda Racing Corporation has formalized a new multi-year technical partnership agreement signed with Akrapovichwhich from this season will provide the exhaust systems for the official team of the Japanese manufacturer. Consequently, the Honda RC213V will participate in the upcoming championship already with the system produced by the Slovenian brand, which since the ’90s has contributed to the successes of various teams, both in the MotoGP and in Superbike.

A story that, starting this year, therefore joins that of Honda, which thus welcomed its new partner through the words of the President Tetsuhiro Kuwata: “We are delighted to welcome Akrapovič as our new technical partner for the 2023 season and beyond – he has declared – Akrapovič has an impressive track record in several categories and it is there, like Honda, that he has developed his technical knowledge. With this collaboration we will work with them to further develop the Honda RC213V exhaust system, looking to move forward. We are confident that this collaboration will herald successes and further developments”.

To these words were added those of Slavko Alojz TrstenjakResearch and Development Manager of Akrapovič Racing: “Expanding our collaboration with Honda Racing Corporation in MotoGP is a great honor and a further step forward in our partnership – he has declared – which has already seen two WorldSBK world titles and several victories at the Suzuka 8 Hours. We are pleased that the Repsol Honda Team has identified Akrapovič, who boasts over twenty years of experience in premier class racing bikes, as a highly capable technical partner with whom to collaborate on the development of an exhaust system for the RC213V”.