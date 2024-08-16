Technical continuity with the Ducati GP-24 for the Italian

After the announcement regarding the renewal of Fabio Di Giannantonio, the VR46 team has completed the pair of riders for 2025 with a new addition, even if it would be more appropriate to speak of a return. Franco Morbidelliwho inaugurated the VR46 riders academy, will race with the team directed by Alessio ‘Uccio’ Salucci and will have a Ducati GP-24 at his disposal, the same one he already uses in Pramac. Below are the words of Uccio and Morbidelli.

Alessio Salucci, Team Director Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team: “I am really happy to be able to confirm that Franco will race with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team in 2025. Franco was the first rider to join the VR46 Riders Academy, we have known him for many years, we have seen him grow on the streets of Tavullia and today, with great satisfaction, we can say that he will join the team starting next season. He is a rider of great talent, we can’t wait to welcome him and let him enjoy the family and home atmosphere that distinguishes us. He will continue to race on a Ducati, specifically a Desmosedici GP24, and we are sure he will be able to fight with the strongest group. Once again, I can only thank Ducati for the total support both in human and technical terms and all our partners, Pertamina Lubricants above all, who support this incredible project”.

Franco Morbidelli: “What a beautiful story, I am very happy with this signing with the VR46 Racing Team. I will definitely feel at home here, I really want to do well and repay, with good results, this trust both for myself and for those who work in the team. I want to return to rejoice with the whole group. A heartfelt thanks to the entire VR46 Riders Academy and to my management. Vale, Carlo, Uccio, Albi and Gianluca. Friends, but also key figures in the VR46 reality. I can’t wait to start this new adventure together”.