It’s official now. Morata is a new Juventus player on loan for one season. The Italian club, as this newspaper advanced, will pay 10 million for the footballer and will reserve a purchase option of 45. Last night the club photographed the forward at the airport and, after undergoing medical tests this morning, his arrival in Turin has been confirmed.

The player, unhappy with his role at Atlético, wanted to leave and did not look down on the option of returning to Juventus. He already wore his shirt between 2014 and 2016 and had a leading role. He was key in the elimination of Real Madrid in the Champions League in 2015 and scored in the final, which would later end up with Barcelona (3-1).

Once the operation has been confirmed, Atlético has a free pass to close the signing of a forward. Luis Suarez, who was able to reach Juve but did not do so due to the bureaucratic procedures of his Italian passport, is the main option. After the meeting held with his lawyers and Bartomeu, it seems that he will be able to reach the Wanda for zero euros and bonuses in variables. The announcement is expected in the next few hours.