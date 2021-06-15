Now it’s official: Alvaro Morata will be a Juventus player also next season. The club has decided to renew the loan from Atletico Madrid, until 30 June 2022. For Max Allegri an important piece in the advanced department, capable of interpreting any type of game. It was the attacker himself who told the call with the new director Federico Cherubini in recent days: the official confirms the rumors of the last few weeks.

Loan renewal

–

The Spanish striker played a total of 137 games with the Juventus shirt, 79 as a starter, scoring 47 goals and serving 27 assists. In the last season he scored twenty goals and packaged twelve assists: a fiery start, then a dark interlude due to a virus that greatly weakened him. Alvaro, however, had not hidden the hope of remaining in black and white. “Everyone knows that I would play for life in Juventus – he said at the end of last season – but football is business and therefore we need to understand what will happen”. Allegri restarts from him, from that striker who he defines as “the man of dry matches”. And again: “He is one of the few players in the world who can play with any type of teammate, whether he is first striker, second or other”. In fact, it is the first (old / new) piece of the Allegri bis.