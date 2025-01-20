Gonzalo Montiel He is already a new footballer River Plate. The Argentine full-back has ended his time as a player for the Seville after four seasons (one, the last one, was on loan at Nottingham Forest) in which he played 81 official matches scoring three goals and winning a UEFA Europa League.

The footballer was announced this Monday as a new player for the Buenos Aires team, thus returning to the club from which he arrived at Sevilla in the summer of 2021. Gonzalo Montiel, who I still had a year and a half left on my contract. ahead, he leaves Sevilla transferred in exchange for 4.5 million. This amount will be increased, leaving the total of the operation at the five million that Sevilla was looking for if River Plate manages to win the Argentine league.

Gonzalo Montiel thus becomes the first exit closed by Victor Orta during this transfer market. The Sevilla sports director is working on finding accommodation for other players in the squad while also studying how to strengthen García Pimienta’s team after having already been able to incorporate the Swiss. Ruben Vargas.

“Sevilla FC and CA River Plate have reached an agreement for the transfer of Argentine full-back Gonzalo Montiel, who thus returns to the club from which he left to join Nervión in the summer of 2021. Hero of the grand final in Budapest in 2023, in which he converted the decisive penalty of the shootout against Roma, the winger closes his time as a Sevilla player with a total of 81 official matches, spread across 52 in LALIGA EA SPORTS, 11 in the Copa del Rey, 9 in the UEFA Europa League, 8 in the UEFA Champions League and one in the European Super Cup. He scored three goals, the last of them on December 5 in the Copa del Rey. before the EU Olot.

He arrived at the club as soon as he was proclaimed champion of America, a title he would repeat last summer. In addition, he won the World Cup in 2022, also being the hero of the shootout against France. During his time as a red and white, he remained on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last season, with whom he played 19 games.

“Sevilla FC would like to thank Montiel for his performance during these years at the club and wish him the best of luck in this new professional stage.”