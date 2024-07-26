The 2020 champion remains on the RC213V

Joan Mir will remain on the Honda of the official HRC team until 2026. The 2020 world champion with Suzuki has renewed his contract with the golden wing manufacturer where he arrived in 2023 as teammate of Marc Marquez. Next season Mir will continue to share the box with Luca Marini, who in turn had signed a two-year contract valid for 2024-2025. Stefan Bradl and Aleix Espargarò will be the two test riders. As for the satellite team LCR, Johann Zarco has a contract valid for next season, while Ai Ogura could take the place of Takaaki Nakagami.

“I am happy to announce the renewal with Honda HRCwas my goal – Mir declared – I know what I have to do and I know what results Honda can achieve. In the second half of this 2024 we will continue to work hard for the future”.

“This has been a difficult season for Honda and HRC, a season never experienced before. – the words of the number one of Honda HRC Koji Watanabe – I am very happy to be able to count on Joan Mir again for the next two years. Mir has trusted the team and we are very grateful for his attitude, he never gives up and continues to fight. We want to meet his expectations and those of our fans as soon as possible”.