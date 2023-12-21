You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Alberto Gamero
César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO
Alberto Gamero
The club made the announcement of the incorporation official.
Millionaires reported this Thursday that the goalkeeper Diego Novoa He signed his contract to be the new goalkeeper of the ambassador team.
The Bogotá goalkeeper signed a contract with Millonarios FC until June 2025, according to the team.
Novoa arrives from América de Cali where he played 68 games from 2021 to 2023. His sports career before América was in La Equidad where he played 162 games as a professional and more than 24 thousand minutes.
In 2022 he was summoned to the Colombia selection of adults for a friendly against the Honduras National Team in the United States.
For days there has been speculation about the goalkeeper's arrival, after his departure from América, and it was finally confirmed.
He manages to fight for the position, although one step below, against the starting goalkeeper of Millonarios, Alvaro Montero.
