Elliott leaves Mercedes

With a press release issued by the team managed by Toto Wolff, Mike Elliott’s farewell to Mercedes was made official. At the beginning of the 2023 season, thanks to a W14 far from expectations, the British engineer had left his role as technical director to James Allison, in an exchange of positions that had led him to be Chief Technical Officer. Now the separation, with Elliott free to look for a new team at the end of the usual gardening leave period.

“After 11 years Mike Elliott said goodbye to his colleagues at Brackley today, choosing to leave the team and begin the next chapter of his career away from Mercedes,” we read in the note released to the press. Elliott was one of the cornerstones of the dominant Mercedes of the turbo-hybrid era, with those fantastic cars that won world titles between 2014 and 2021.

Thanks from Toto Wolff

“Mike has been one of the pillars of the team’s success over the last decade and it is with very mixed feelings that we say goodbye to him today. Mike is an extremely intelligent technical mind and a great team man; he has made a strong contribution not only to our victories, but also to building our team culture. But on the other hand, it is clear that he is ready for new adventures outside of Mercedes, so I know that this is the right step for him to take too. He leaves the team today with our thanks for the efforts, commitment and expertise that he has brought to the team over the last 11 years and with our best wishes for the future.”

Elliott’s greeting

“Being part of the Mercedes team has been a great privilege. During my tenure I saw it grow, with a group of people working to win races, then the first championship, until reaching the record of eight consecutive constructors’ world championships. And I am proud to have given my contribution to this path. While the last two seasons haven’t seen us win races like we aspire to, they have tested us in many other ways. We have questioned our fundamental performance cornerstones. Over the last six months I have enjoyed developing the technical strategy that we hope will be the basis of the team’s next cycle of victories. I have decided that this is the right time to take my next step away from Mercedes. I will take a break and take stock of 23 years of uninterrupted work in this sport, before dedicating myself to the next challenge. I would like to thank my teammates for the 12 fantastic seasons we spent together and wish them every success.”