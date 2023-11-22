A year off

After a year spent on the bench waiting for the right opportunity and helping, in the meantime, the Mercedes Formula 1 team in the development of the W14, now Mick Schumacher will finally return to racing. The 24-year-old German driver, who raced as a starter in F1 at the wheel of Haas in the two-year period 2021-2022, was in fact signed by French team Alpine for the 2024 WEC season. This officialization does not come as a surprise given that in recent weeks the son of art had carried out a test with the transalpine team which had been defined as “very satisfying” by the group’s vice president, Bruno Famin.

Confirmations and new arrivals

At the same time as Schumacher’s announcement, Alpine also presented the other five names that will form the two crews vying for the crown of world endurance champions next season. The confirmations are those of Charles Milesi, Matthieu Vaxivière And Nicolas Lapierre.

Our 2024 Hypercar Team 🏆 Charles, Nico, and Matthieu, who have worn the blue for multiple seasons take up their spots in the team, as we welcome Paul-Loup, Ferdinand and Mick to our WEC assault.#AlpineEnduranceTeam #WEC #LeMans24 pic.twitter.com/xTIwum3f4q — Alpine Endurance Team (@SignatechAlpine) November 22, 2023

In 2023 the first two drove the #36 in the LMP2 category as starters while the third, who had already raced as a starter in Hypercar again with Alpine in 2021-2022, had played the role of test driver. The additions to the team, in addition to Schumacher, are Paul-Loup Chatin And Ferdinand Habsburg.

Nobility on the track

Chatin, a 32-year-old Frenchman, is a two-time European Le Mans Series winner (in 2014 and 2019), and last season he won the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the LMP2 class. Habsburg, 26 year old from Salzburg, boasts one very particular story already at a family level: it is in fact a member of the House of Habsburg. Her paternal grandparents were Otto von Habsburg, the last crown prince of Austria-Hungary, and Princess Regina of Saxe-Meiningen. The heavy foot, however, is not lacking in the Austrian, who in 2022 won the title in the European Le Mans Series. This year, however, he finished fourth in the WEC championship in the LMP2 category with the WRT team.