All that was missing was the official announcement, which arrived this morning: Mick Schumacher is no longer a pilot of the Ferrari Driver Academya youth program that followed him from 2019 to 2022, a time frame in which the German driver born in 1999 celebrated winning the F2 title in 2020, making his F1 debut with Haas in 2021, obtaining his first championship points in 2022. The decision by Haas to bet on Nico Hulkenberg to complete the pairing of drivers with Kevin Magnussen in 2023 was the prelude to the formalization of the end of the relationship between Mick Schumacher and the Ferrari Driver Academy.

“Scuderia Ferrari and Mick Schumacher have mutually agreed not to extend their collaborationafter working together for four years with Mick who was part of the Ferrari Driver Academy – reads the note issued by Maranello – Mick joined the Ferrari family through the young driver program in 2019 and, as an FDA driver, competed in Formula 2 for two seasons with the Prema Racing team. He won three races and secured the 2020 championship title. The following year he made his Formula 1 debut with the Haas F1 Team. He raced for the team for two years, taking part in 43 races and scoring 12 points, finishing 6th in this year’s Austrian Grand Prix and 8th in the British Grand Prix. Furthermore, he held the role of reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari for the 2022 Formula 1 season. Scuderia Ferrari thanks Mick for these four years and for the many kilometers traveled together and wishes him the best for the future”.

The future could reserve a third driver role for Mick Schumacher in Mercedes now that he is contractually free from the bond he had with Ferrari. Daniel Ricciardo has chosen the Red Bull bench and after the passage of Nico Hulkenberg to Haas, Stoffel Vandoorne to Aston Martin and Nyck De Vries to AlphaTauri, Mercedes is immediately discovered at reserve driver level even if in the long term the home of the Star has already secured the talent of Andrea Kimi Antonelli expected from a season in Formula Regional after domination in F4.

Another suggestive track for Mick Schumacher is the one that leads to Audi, ready to make its debut in 2026 as an engineer, but effectively incorporating Sauber as the official team of the Quattro Cerchi company. Valtteri Bottas has a valid contract also for 2024, while the steering wheel of Guan Yu Zhou could prove to be more attackable.