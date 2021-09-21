In: PSG.

By Guillaume Conte

PSG will have to do without Lionel Messi for this Wednesday night’s meeting against Metz.

Hit in the knee, the number 30 of Paris SG could not train at the beginning of the week, and will therefore not be restored for the match against the Lorraine. A decision which confirms that the exit of the Argentine was therefore taken for medical and non-sporting reasons this Sunday against OL, even if PSG had refrained from commenting before the exams on Monday. Lionel Messi is suffering from a bone contusion, the Ile-de-France club informed after medical examinations.

“ I was not surprised at the reviews. I know how it goes. The priority is the good of the players. We thought the best for him was to go out. The great champions are not happy when they leave the field. The club communicated on Messi, the situation is clear. Sunday, we saw that Leo was touching his knee… he did 75 minutes where we were very happy. And then we made this decision to take it out », Explained the Parisian coach at a press conference. It remains to be seen whether the tide of criticism that has befallen Mauricio Pochettino will subside now that the reason for Lionel Messi’s exit has been revealed.