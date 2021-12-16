“Losing is part of the game, but when you lose faith in the racing spirit, it’s a different matter.” Mercedes through an official statement stated that will not proceed with the appeal against the decision of the Commissioners at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, won by Max Verstappen on the last lap with an overtaking against Lewis Hamilton favored by new soft tires against the hard worn out of the Mercedes driver, who remained on the track during the entry on the Safety Car track due to Nicholas Latifi’s accident on lap 53.

Mercedes pointed out that Lewis Hamilton had an active part in the process of analyzing what happened in Yas Marina, where the Safety Car was used as never before. The Brackley team expressed satisfaction with the establishment of a Commission that will study how to improve the regulations relating to the Safety Car, also involving teams and drivers.

In addition to underlining that the appeal will not be presented as initially declared on Sunday evening, the Mercedes congratulated Max Verstappen and Red Bull, giving them an appointment to new challenges in the coming seasons. Below is the complete translation of the document that put an end to a long press blackout that began right at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Dear F1 ‘community’ and dear fans,

We left Abu Dhabi in disbelief at what we had just witnessed. Of course, it’s part of the game to lose a race, but it’s different when confidence in racing is lost.

Together with Lewis, we have carefully discussed how to respond to the events that took place in the Formula 1 season finale. We have always been guided by our love for the sport and we believe that every competition must be won on merit. In Sunday’s race, many recognized, including us, that the way things went was not right.

The reason why we protested against the result of Sunday’s race was because the Safety Car regulations were applied in a new way. influencing the result of the match, after Lewis had been in the lead and now one step away from winning the world championship.

We appealed in the interest of sports equity, and we have since had a constructive dialogue with the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to clarify the future, so that all competitors know the rules under which they are racing and how they will be applied. Hence, we welcome the FIA’s decision to establish a Commission to thoroughly analyze what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of the rules and decision-making in Formula 1. We are also delighted that they have invited the teams and drivers to participate.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this Commission to build a better Formula 1, for every team and every fan who loves the sport like us. We will hold the FIA ​​accountable for this process and hereby we withdraw our appeal.

To Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing: we would like to express our sincere respect for your results this season. You have made this Formula 1 championship title fight truly epic. Max, we congratulate you and your entire team. We can’t wait to restart the fight with you on the track next season.

And finally, even if this drivers’ championship did not end as we hoped, we couldn’t be more proud of our team.

Lewis, you are the greatest driver in Formula 1 history and you drove with your heart for every lap of this incredible season. You are a flawless sportsman on and off the track and delivered flawless performance. As a pure competitor and role model for millions of people around the world, we honor you.

Valtteri, you have been an important part of this team, playing an active role in the conquest of five constructors’ championships in five seasons. Thank you for your remarkable contribution to our motorsport history. Kiitos, Valtteri.

Finally, to all the passionate men and women of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team at the Brackley headquarters and the High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth: you have written a historical chapter in the history of the Silver Arrows by winning the eighth Constructors’ Championship. line. This is a unprecedented result. Quite simply: it’s fantastic. You are fantastic “.