The 2021 drivers world title now seems to have definitively taken the direction of Max Verstappen after the decision of the race commissioners to reject the double claim of Mercedes. However, Brackley’s team doesn’t seem willing to give up without really using every card at their disposal. For this reason the house of the Star has already manifested its own intention to appeal to the FIA ​​to overturn the second sentence of the commissioners, the one concerning the alleged violation of article 48.12 of the sporting regulations, which concerns the possibility of doubling the cars that were one lap behind before regularly resuming the Grand Prix.

Mercedes’ thesis is simple: it was incorrect to split only a few single-seaters, those that stood between Hamilton and Verstappen on the track, and – in any case – the race should have ended under the Safety Car regime, because the safety car would have had to make a further lap after the return to full laps of the previously lapped cars. It will now be up to the Federation to assess whether there are the means to overturn the decision. However, this is an outcome that at the moment appears highly unlikely. In any case, now the Brackley team still has 96 hours to decide whether to confirm the intention to appeal or – vice versa – withdraw the appeal.