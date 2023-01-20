The arrival of Memphis Depay at Atlético de Madrid was an open secret. It had not been made official but the player was already training under Simeone’s orders as announced by the club with permission from FC Barcelona. The Dutchman strengthens the forward position of the rojiblanco team after the departures of João Félix and Matheus Cunha.
The operation has been closed at 3 million euros, an amount below what FC Barcelona estimated to enter. Let’s remember that they asked for around 7 million euros. He will play at the Wanda Metropolitano for the remainder of the season and the next two.
Memphis is a player who needs to feel important and have continuity. He had not played a game with Barcelona since the national team break before the World Cup, which did not sit well at the Camp Nou offices. They estimated that the player was not meeting the recovery deadlines and that he was preparing to play the World Cup with the Netherlands. After this he had minutes against Intercity in the Copa del Rey and from there the rumors about his possible departure to Atlético de Madrid began to grow.
Today, Atlético de Madrid has issued a statement officially announcing the signing of the Dutchman:
Carrasco has finally not entered into the operation. Simeone did not want any more attack player to leave the club. The only player on the squad who can leave if he gives enough notice is Felipe. Barcelona has saved a preference option in case the Belgian wants to go out in the next summer market for less than €20M. Memphis is the third player to arrive from Barcelona in recent seasons after Luis Suárez and Griezmann.
#OFFICIAL #Memphis #Depay #Atlético #Madrid #player
Leave a Reply