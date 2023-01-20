🇳🇱@Memphis He is a new rojiblanco player! 🔴⚪

🖊 The Dutch international has signed with our club for the remainder of the season and two more campaigns.

➡ https://t.co/jSIshAR3Rx

👋#WelcomeMemphis! 😊 pic.twitter.com/zvT0rKNC9U

– Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 20, 2023