And the Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel reported that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of 400,000 dollars in exchange for the release of the kidnapped Saudi.

The ransom demand came via a phone message issued from the southern suburbs of Beirut, where Hezbollah is based, according to Al-Ikhbaria.

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on his Twitter account: “We have been following up with the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces since Sunday the issue of the kidnapping of a Saudi citizen in Beirut. We are in contact with every detail with Ambassador Walid al-Bukhari,” the Kingdom’s ambassador to Beirut.

And the minister continued, “We always, with an iron fist, work to liberate any citizen who is subjected to any harm on Lebanese soil. What happened affects Lebanon’s relationship with its brothers, and the punishment for the perpetrators will be harsh.”