The Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel reported that a Saudi national working for Saudi Airlines was kidnapped in the commercial district of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi wrote on Twitter that the Internal Security Forces are following the case and are communicating with the Saudi ambassador in Beirut.

“So far, the reason for the kidnapping or the disappearance has not been revealed,” a Lebanese security source told Reuters, adding that reports of a ransom demand were being verified.

Al-Ekhbariya said the kidnappers demanded a $400,000 ransom.