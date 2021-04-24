A busy week passed for the meat chain with several official announcements. First was the creation of a new registry for exporters of meat and derivatives, who must make a Sworn Declaration of Meat Exports (DJEC) in the Single Registry of Operators of the Agroindustrial Chain (RUCA). Later, an expiration date was set for the commercialization of meat in half beef as of 2022.

Both measures aim to make the commercial chain more transparent and efficient and control the price of meat in the domestic market in an inflationary context and high international demand. Will they be effective? There are visions for and against (see Doubts about … on this page). What is certain is that the structural effects will take time to be felt in the field. Butchers, fridges and suppliers are already seeing how to accommodate, but the livestock producer has longer times that you must respect.

Although these days there have already been signs of the uncertainty that the intervention generates in the sector. For example, him collapse of the price of canned cows, which according to auctioneer Ignacio Moronell is linked to an oversupply of that category in recent weeks. “This oversupply, which is also expressed in auctions and fairs throughout the interior of the country, is seasonal because it is time of touches and discards, but it can also be related to the uncertainty generated by government policy, which surely led many to preload the trucks, “he explained.

In any case, the impact is greater in medium and long-term strategies. “With regard to the registration of exporters, I think it is an announcement that brings back bad memories and adds uncertainty not only to the industry but fundamentally to slaughter users or export consortia. I don’t see any incentive to add more pounds to the steers on the part of production, knowing the risk that a potential export closure implies, “says Santiago Angelillo, a full-cycle producer in Corrientes.

Then he explains that his objective is to finish an “elastic” steer, of no more than 430 kilos, that can go both to the domestic market and to the export market depending on the prices of each market. “Some years ago we have returned to pastures to lengthen the rearing, but with these measures we once again put a ceiling on production: less kilos, less meat … “, he warns.

This is probably the thinking of many producers, who this year due to market conditions and costs turned to pastoral rearing and aimed to finish heavy animals. Now they must review the calculations and closely follow the evolution of a chain forced to transform.