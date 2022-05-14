The maneuvers of the McLaren to enter Formula E have finally come to an end. The official announcement arrived this morning: the Woking team will participate in the 2022/23 season, the ninth of the electric championship as well as the first of the Gen3. But the news is not just the announcement: the McLaren Formula E Team, in fact, will acquire the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Teama step that should be completed by the end of the year and which will see the reigning champion team become part of the McLaren family, for what is a historic collaboration, also in Formula 1. Ian James will continue to lead the team. Further details on the McLaren program, including drivers, powertrain supplier and sponsors, will be announced in due course.

“McLaren always strives to compete with the best and to be at the forefront of technology, offering our fans, partners and people new ways to be excited, entertained and inspired. Formula E, like all of our leagues, meets all these criteria. It is a satisfaction to provide a home for Formula E team leader Mercedeswhich will become a full part of the McLaren familyCEO Zak Brown said. “I firmly believe that Formula E will give us a competitive edge through a greater understanding of EV racing“.

“Today’s announcement confirms the next exciting chapter in team development. Since our inception in 2019, performance, sustainability and adaptability have been the keys to our success. Mercedes-Benz has been the main driver of this team so far and when we started this journey, we could only have dreamed of the results we have achieved so far. The company’s clear objectives and technological expertise accelerated our ambitions e I’d like to thank them for being the most supportive owner, helping us do what we do best: run. Now, once again, they have been instrumental in securing the right partner to continue our Formula E journey“Added Ian James, Mercedes team principal. “Joining the McLaren family is a privilege: it has always been synonymous with success and high performance. This is a great time for all parties involved but, above all, for the people who make up this team. They are the ones who make his heart beat. Being able to continue working with them is the thing that excites me the most“.

In January 2021, the Woking team announced that it had signed an option for entry into the full-electric category starting from 2022, the year in which its supply for the batteries of the cars competing in the championship managed by Alejandro Agag ends. After the farewells of Audi and BMW, the full-electric category needed new names and that of McLaren is absolutely shouting.