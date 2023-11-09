Unfortunately for everyone who would have preferred to see it differently, Max Verstappen will become world champion again in 2024.

We sometimes tend to forget, but what is happening now in Formula 1 is so terribly special for us Dutch. We will never experience a compatriot – in terms of passport – who strings together victories in such a special way in one of the biggest sports in the world.

And so we should not see that dominance as boring, but as special and very beautiful. And that is why it is nice to know that Max Verstappen will become world champion again next year. At least, that’s what people who should know say.

Max Verstappen will also be world champion in 2024

According to sources, Adrian Newey and his team have designed a rocket for next year that will dwarf this year’s RB19. They didn’t have to do anything to the RB19, so they had plenty of time for it.

As we all know, the current Red Bull also runs laps around the competition, especially when our Max Verstappen is behind the wheel. There were only a few weak spots. For example, it did not run in Singapore because of the ride height and it does not handle well in changing wind directions and speeds.

But that problem has been solved for the RB20, apparently. This means that next year Max Verstappen will drive a car that the others will no longer be able to keep up with, no matter how hard they try. And Max Verstappen will be world champion again next year.

The only question remains: Who do we want to see next to Max in the RB20? I just opt ​​for Perez, but I am one of the few in that…

