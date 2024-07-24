by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren-Mastercard Marriage Official

It’s a very positive period for McLaren, which is going very strong on the track and off it is making important commercial agreements. The latest one arrived a short while ago: as we anticipated in April, MasterCard will be a major sponsor of the Woking team and its logo will appear throughout this season. The deal is for a multi-year period.

Brown’s words

“Mastercard is an incredible brand, with the iconic red and yellow logo instantly recognisable anywhere in the world.“, commented CEO Zak Brown. “Mastercard shares our absolute passion for offering fans fantastic experiences and opportunities to truly feel part of our growing global racing community, we are delighted to welcome them to the McLaren family.”.

Rajamannar’s words

“We are constantly exploring new ways to bring value to our customers and cardholders. It is essential to bring them closer to their passions, to what they love most, and racing has become one of the most exhilarating and universal passions“, added Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Mastercard. “For many people, McLaren is synonymous with racing. We are thrilled to collaborate with them and unite our brands in the eyes of enthusiasts around the world.”.

Mastercard in F1

Mastercard thus returns to Formula 1 after an absence of 23 years. From 1997 to 2001, the multinational leader in payment services was the sponsor of the Jordannot a memorable experience but certainly happier than the one with the Lolaof which it was the title sponsor for just one race weekend, when in Melbourne Ricardo Rosset and Vincenzo Sospiri failed to qualify for the GP and only appeared in free practice, struggling with a car that was 8″ slower per lap than its rivals.