In the suggestive setting of the Chalet on the Eur lake, the program for the return of Maserati in car competitions, as well as the debut of the first Italian manufacturer in Formula E. signs of Modena starting next season. Maserati has in fact announced the multi-year agreement with Rokit Venturi Racing, a team whose very choice is a testament to the serious intentions and ambitions of the historic Modenese brand in the category. In fact, Venturi currently commands both world rankings, both drivers and manufacturers, after having already closed the 2020-2021 championship in second place with Edoardo Mortara. Venturi currently benefits from the Mercedes powertrain, one of the most competitive on the grid, but the team’s qualities in car management have emerged on several occasions, including when in the past the powertrain was developed directly by the team.

Furthermore, the Venturi team, led by Susie Wolf, embodies the only team in the world based in the Principality of Monaco. Still no announcement on the pair of drivers for next season, although the scenario of the reconfirmation of the current owners, Edoardo Mortara and Lucas di Grassi, both with marked Italian origins, is plausible. He was also present at the presentation event on the banks of the Eur lake Davide GrassoCEO of Maserati: “Returning to racing with Formula E was a natural choice for Maserati. We are driven by our passion and innovation and we are happy to share this adventure with a partner who shares our same values ​​and looks forward to the future, just like us. We share with the ROKiT Venturi Racing team the same determination and aspiration to compete and win on circuits all over the world ”.

The two brands of the group Stellantis engaged in Formula E, ie DS and Maserati itself, in the early days they will share a powertrain renamed with the names of their respective brands. The possibility for Stellantis to count on at least two teams involved in the World Championship, pending any further announcements, is equivalent to having twice the number of cars from which to collect data to accelerate the learning curve, a crucial aspect especially at the dawn of the third generation of cars. in 2023. The same dynamic has contributed to the rapid growth of Mercedes in the recent past, with the Silver Arrows able to reach the top of the championship in just two years. A path that Maserati certainly hope to be able to replicate.