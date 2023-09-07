Luca Marini and the Mooney VR46 Racing Team together again in 2024. A choice of continuity for Luca, in the orbit of the Tavullia team for over six years and the first rider to wear the VR46 colors in MotoGP in 2021. Joining the Moto2 Team in 2018, Luca links the key moments of his sporting career to this squad. First podium in the Championship (GermanGP 2018 nrd) and second world championship place at the end in the 2020 World Championship in the middle category (result also enhanced by the team title ed). Currently seventh in the general classification (125 points ed), Luca is among the most solid riders in the MotoGP. Constantly in the Top-10, once on the podium (P2 AmericasGP, plus P3 in the Sprint ArgentinaGP), he will be lined up at the start of the new season astride the Ducati Desmosedici GP.

The words of Luca Marini

“Remaining in the Mooney VR46 Racing Team also in 2024 is for me a question of trust in a very close-knit working group, with which I get along very well and which has believed in me for many years. As a team, we will do everything to achieve our goals during the next season. Not only Vale, Uccio and Pablo whom I thank, but above all the whole technical team that supports me and Ducati. Being among the protagonists of 2024, fighting for the championship as a driver and as a team is certainly a real ambition”.

The words of Alessio Salucci

“I am very happy to be able to confirm that Luca will also stay with us in 2024. It will be the seventh season with the Team and this is a truly significant recognition of trust for all of us and all our partners who support the project. Confirming a growing team with Ducati’s support is an important advantage. Luca is a hard worker, always precise, focused on details and this is a real plus in today’s MotoGP. Fast, steady and very solid, I think he’s raised less than he deserves so far and I hope he can take away a lot of satisfaction in these remaining races and in the future”.

The words of Pablo Nieto

“Our team’s 2024 line up is complete and I am very happy to have confirmed both riders. The extension of Luca’s contract for another year means a big boost of confidence for everyone in the team. A solid working group, backed by the support of Ducati, built two years ago and which, thanks to the commitment of everyone, including our partners, is achieving ambitious results. Luca is now a certainty in the MotoGP Championshipalways constantly among the first and I’m sure he will be able to obtain many satisfactions in the future “.